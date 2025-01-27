Texas health district lays off 48

Galveston County (Texas) Health District laid off 48 employees on Jan. 24 due to financial challenges.

"In order to preserve our ability to continue serving the community and the individuals who rely on us, we have had to take immediate steps to stabilize our operations," a spokesperson for the health district said in a Jan. 24 statement shared with Becker's.

Philip Keiser, MD, CEO of Galveston County Health District, told Click2Houston that around half of the laid off employees worked in the clinic, while the others worked in various areas related to the department.

The health district, which had a total of 340 employees, has also implemented a hiring freeze. The district has been forced to return to pre-COVID staff levels due to pandemic funds running out.

The layoffs will not affect services or treatment at the clinic, Dr. Keiser told Click2Houston.