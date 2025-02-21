Corewell Health cuts administrative jobs

Corewell Health, a 21-hospital health system based in Grand Rapids and Southfield, Mich., has made job cuts, the organization confirmed to Becker's Feb. 20.

"Like health systems across the country, we have made some staffing changes in some non-patient-facing, administrative roles," the statement said. "These changes will help us continue to provide high-quality care for the long term in a challenging economic environment for healthcare. We are grateful for the contributions and service provided by our team members."

A Corewell Health spokesperson declined to share how many jobs were affected, though individuals on the Grand Rapids Reddit page and Facebook say roughly 190 jobs were cut, affecting remote workers who did medical coding and billing. One poster, as well as multiple local media reports, indicated that the work is being outsourced to employees overseas.

Corewell Health formed in 2022 with the merger of Southfield-based Beaumont Health and Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health. The system employs roughly 65,000 people, according to its website.

The health system's operating margin was 2.1% for the first six months of 2024 ended June 30, compared with an operating margin of 1.7% during the same time the previous year, according to the health system's Aug. 14 financial report.

Editor's note: Becker's will update this story if more information becomes available.