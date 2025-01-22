Massachusetts children's rehabilitation hospital to relocate, 225 jobs affected

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has shared plans to close the Pappas Rehabilitation Hospital for Children in Canton, Mass., and move its programs to the Western Massachusetts Hospital in Westfield, Mass.

The move comes after a state study found that the Canton facility was "unable to accommodate the kind of technology and high-acuity care that many children with significant disabilities need," according to a Jan. 21 news release shared with Becker's.

The relocation will affect more than 225 employees.

Robbie Golstein, MD, PhD, commissioner for the state's DPH, said in the release that the state will support patients through the transition and will work with labor partners to provide Pappas Rehabilitation employees with new job opportunities.

However, the Massachusetts Nurses Association voiced opposition to the plan, citing Western Mass' already-high patient load and its primarily adult patient population. "There is no way these children can receive the level of care and education [they need] at Western Mass Hospital or any other setting," Karen Leahy, a nurse at the facility, said in a Jan. 22 MNA news release shared with Becker's. "[Pappas Rehabilitation] is a true jewel of a program where staff view our clients like family, where we don't see disability, but only how we can maximize all of their abilities and experiences.”

The MNA represents 75 registered nurses and healthcare employees at the hospital, including physicians, nurses and physical, speech and occupational therapists.

"In moving the service to Western Mass there is no guarantee staff will be able to relocate to the facility, and it will be very difficult to find equally competent staff to maintain the quality of care," the MNA release said.

The process to relocate the hospital will occur in 2025, with the majority of the transition happening this fall.