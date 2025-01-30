Endeavor cuts jobs amid service reductions

Evanston, Ill.-based Endeavor Health is eliminating inpatient psychiatric services at one of its hospitals, a move affecting about 100 behavioral health employees. A small number of individuals in other parts of the organization have also been notified of job cuts.

Inpatient psychiatric services at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Ill., will end April 11, Endeavor confirmed to Becker's in a Jan. 30 statement, saying it is "hopeful" many affected employees will transition to other roles within the organization. The decision to cut behavioral health services at the hospital was driven by a decrease in demand and a growing focus on outpatient and community-based care, as well as telehealth services, the organization said.

"Like many in the healthcare industry, we are entering 2025 facing significant cost pressures and headwinds that require our organization to adapt and think differently about how we maximize our talent and resources to operate effectively and continue to deliver high-quality, expert care to our communities," a spokesperson for Endeavor said. "We do not believe this change will negatively impact access to care in the region, as there is excess capacity across both the NCH planning area and the Endeavor Health system."

The changes will not affect outpatient services at Northwest Community. The system also confirmed a "small number" of employees in other parts of the organization were notified of job cuts Jan. 29.

"We are committed to supporting all those who are impacted," the spokesperson added.

Endeavor Health, formerly known as NorthShore-Edward-Elmhurst Health, comprises nine hospitals and more than 300 clinical locations throughout the region. The system reported a nearly $492 million operating loss for the nine months ending Sept. 30, according to financial statements cited by The Chicago Tribune. Its financial performance has been strained in recent years by significant integration and legal costs, including a $453 million settlement related to sexual abuse claims against a former physician.