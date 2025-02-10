Hawaii health system to lay off nearly 100 workers

The Queen's Health Systems in Honolulu is eliminating nearly 100 positions across the organization, affecting about 1% of its workforce, the Honolulu Star Advertiser reported Feb. 7.

The six-hospital system, which has about 9,500 employees, did not specify which positions were being eliminated nor offer a timeline of when they will take effect.

"In response to the evolving needs of the communities we serve, the technological advances that have changed healthcare delivery and the challenges affecting healthcare sustainability across the country, we have taken a careful look at our operations, aimed at finding ways to enhance our effectiveness and efficiency," Jason Chang, president and CEO of The Queen's Health Systems, said in a statement.

This process involved identifying changing needs and efficiency opportunities for certain services.

"While these changes strengthen us long-term, they require adjusting or eliminating some positions," Mr. Chang said

The Queen's Health Systems did not respond to Becker's request for comment.