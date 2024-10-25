Judge OKs sale of 7 Steward hospitals to American Healthcare Systems affiliate

U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Christopher Lopez approved the sale of seven Dallas-based Steward Health Care hospitals to Healthcare Systems of America, an affiliate of Glendale, Calif.-based American Healthcare Systems during an Oct. 25 court hearing.

Steward sought Chapter 11 protection May 6 and has been working to sell its 31 hospitals.

The Steward hospitals are Houston-based St. Joseph Medical Center, Port Arthur-based Medical Center of Southeast Texas, Coral Gables (Fla.) Hospital, Hialeah (Fla.) Hospital, Miami-based North Shore Medical Center, Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.-based Florida Medical Center and Hialeah, Fla.-based Palmetto General Hospital.

Healthcare Systems of America has been interim manager of the hospitals and Steward's West Monroe, La. -based Glenwood Regional Medical Center since Sept. 11.