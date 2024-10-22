New owner of 2 Steward Ohio hospitals plans layoffs

Flint, Mich.-based Insight Health System shared plans to lay off an unspecified number of employees at Trumbull Regional Medical Center and Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital, both in Warren, Ohio, after receiving bankruptcy court approval to purchase the two facilities from Dallas-based Steward Health Care on Oct. 16.

"As our patient volumes continue to increase, positions will be brought back," a spokesperson for Insight Health System said in an Oct. 22 statement shared with Becker's. "The hospitals continue to work with the bargaining units and our employees to identify other opportunities available to those affected as we are currently hiring in needed areas."

Steward, which sought Chapter 11 protection May 6, initially shared plans to close the two hospitals in late August prior to Insight taking over.

Patient care has not been affected by the employee changes, the Insight spokesperson said.

"While none of our union members at Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital are directly affected by the layoffs, we are disgusted that Insight Health would let any staff member go, especially those who are on an approved leave of absence," Rick Lucas, president and executive director of the Ohio Nurses Association, said in an Oct. 22 statement shared with Becker's. "These abrupt layoffs at Hillside and Trumbull Regional Medical Center compromise essential patient care and the livelihood of the dedicated healthcare professionals that care for the community."









