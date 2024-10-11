Judge OKs sale of 2 Steward Texas hospitals to Quorum Health

U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Christopher Lopez approved the sale of Dallas-based Steward Health Care's Odessa (Texas) Regional Medical Center and Big Spring, Texas-based Scenic Mountain Medical Center to Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health during an Oct. 11 hearing.

Quorum became interim manager of the two hospitals during a Sept. 11 hearing and was made permanent manager during a Sept. 17 hearing.

"After careful consideration, we agreed that Quorum Health is a natural fit as an operator of these community hospitals," a spokesperson for Quorum Health said in a Sept. 12 statement shared with Becker's.

Steward sought Chapter 11 protection May 6 and is working to sell off the remainder of its 31 hospitals.

Becker's has reached out to Quorum Health for the purchase price of the two hospitals and for additional comment and will update this story if more information becomes available.