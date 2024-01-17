MultiCare Yakima EHR to cost $50M

After Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System acquired Yakima (Wash.) Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima is set to get a new EHR system, Apple Valley News Now reported Jan. 16.

The health system, now renamed to MultiCare Yakima Memorial, will be getting a new EHR system in June. The installation cost is slated to be around $50 million, Tanny Davenport, MD, chief medical officer of MultiCare Yakima Memorial, told the publication.

MultiCare Yakima Memorial also said the organization is better off now than they were before joining MultiCare and that there are no planned layoffs slated for 2024.

"We have hired over 100 new nurses, 17 new physicians, [advanced practice providers], which include physician assistants and nurse practitioners," Dr. Davenport said.