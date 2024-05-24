Ascension expects progress on IT outage soon

St. Louis-based Ascension said it expects patients and providers to notice progress on its cyberattack response after Memorial Day weekend.

Ascension has been dealing with a ransomware attack that led the 140-hospital system to take its IT network offline May 8, causing clinical disruptions as facilities around the country turned to manual, paper-based procedures.

The health system said May 24 it anticipates "progress across our points of care" in the coming days and that it has started reconnecting to vendors and other partners, "which should help to accelerate our overall recovery."

"We also want to extend a sincere note of gratitude to our dedicated clinicians who are providing care under challenging circumstances," the statement said. "The compassion and resilience you have displayed throughout this event is truly remarkable and is emblematic of Ascension’s mission to improve the health of the individuals and communities we serve."

Many Ascension Rx retail pharmacies remained closed as of May 24, while some of the health system's hospitals continued diverting patients to non-Ascension facilities and delaying some diagnostic imaging and testing.