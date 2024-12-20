Oracle Health's 2025 vision

Oracle aims to revolutionize the EHR in 2025, transforming it from an administrative burden into a clinical asset powered by AI and machine learning, Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager of Oracle Health and Life Sciences told Becker's.

Ms. Verma outlined Oracle Health's strategic focus for 2025.

Revolutionizing EHRs with AI and machine learning

In 2025, Oracle Health plans to launch a next-generation EHR. This new system will embed AI across the clinical workflow to streamline processes and deliver actionable insights.

"By leveraging the power of AI and machine learning, Oracle will let humans be humans while machines do the mundane repetitive work of machines," Ms. Verma said. "We will free the system from inefficiency and burden to lower costs and delight end users."

The new EHR is designed to support clinicians in creating personalized care plans by using patient data, including genetic and lifestyle information.

"For providers, our new EHR won't be just a scribe; it will be their best resident," Ms. Verma said.

The platform also aims to assist administrators, researchers, and payers with analytical capabilities and efficient processes. Built on Oracle's cloud and AI technology, the EHR will use the Oracle Database for its foundation, making it easier for current customers to adopt and upgrade, according to Ms. Verma.

Enhancing interoperability

Interoperability remains a key focus for Oracle Health in 2025. Ms. Verma highlighted the company's commitment to patient data rights and its efforts to make data more accessible and secure.

"More than 10 years ago, Oracle Health became a founding member of the CommonWell Health Alliance — the first multi-vendor-driven national network for interoperability," Ms. Verma said.

Oracle recently applied to become a Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) as part of the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA). If designated, this would provide patients and providers with seamless access to vital healthcare data.

In addition, Oracle Health has expanded its Oracle Health Claims, Prior Authorizations, and Payments portfolio, aiming to reduce the friction between providers and payers. These solutions enable a centralized network for secure data exchange, speeding up approvals for clinical services and claims processing.

"This is the first step towards offering payers a comprehensive platform to enable instant claim evaluation and processing and improve clinical decision making," Ms. Verma said.

AI integration to enhance clinical efficiency

Oracle's integration of AI directly into its EHR system sets it apart from competitors, according to Ms. Verma. Unlike systems where AI is an add-on, she said Oracle's Clinical AI Agent is natively embedded into its platform. This technology helps clinicians reduce administrative burdens, such as documentation and coding.

"Using Oracle Health's Clinical AI Agent, for example, helps free physicians from the burden of laboriously documenting and coding patient encounters, often on their own time," she said. "In fact, some doctors using our Clinical AI agent report that they are reducing their administrative workload by as much as an hour each day. With AI, clinicians can spend less time searching for information and entering data on their office laptops and more time looking at and listening to their patients, creating bonds of trust that are so important to patient care."

A vision for transformation

Ms. Verma emphasized that 2025 will mark a pivotal year for healthcare.

"It's no secret that healthcare's modernization journey has been challenging, but AI, cloud computing, and other digital technologies have matured to a point where we can finally deliver on the long-held promise of revolutionizing patient care," she said. "And we expect to see this begin to truly unfold in 2025."