Oracle Health's 10 biggest moves in '24

Oracle Health's busy 2024 included a bevy of new EHR product reveals and deals with health systems.

Here are the top 10 moves in 2024 by the company formerly known as Cerner:

1. Oracle Health revealed in October it is building a new EHR, powered by artificial intelligence and voice activation.

2. Parent company Oracle said in April it is moving its global headquarters to Nashville, Tenn., to be closer to an epicenter of the healthcare industry.

3. Kalispell, Mont.-based Billings Clinic-Logan Health signed a deal in October with Oracle Health to roll out the EHR across 30 hospitals.

4. Oracle Health tapped former CMS administrator Seema Verma as executive vice president and general manager in January.

5. Oracle Health extended its $16 billion EHR deal with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in June for 11 months.

6. Atlantic City, N.J.-based AtlantiCare entered into a six-year deal in April with Oracle Health to upgrade the health system's IT capabilities.

7. Oracle Health laid off 124 people in April who were conducting health IT operations for Springfield, Mo.-based CoxHealth.

8. Oracle Health said in October that it would sign on to the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement, known as TEFCA, a nationwide interoperability network.

9. St. Louis-based Ascension said in April it is working with Oracle to build a technology platform to manage capacity, workforce issues and supply chain all in one place.

10. Oracle Health Payments launched in October to simplify the billing and payment process for healthcare organizations and their patients.