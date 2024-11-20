Billings Clinic-Logan Health Oracle EHR rollout to begin in 2025

Billings Clinic-Logan Health, based in Kalispell, Mont., will roll out a new Oracle Health EHR system starting in 2025, Flathead Beacon reported Nov. 19.

Following the merger of Billings Clinic and Logan Health, Co-CEO Kevin Abel provided an update on the consolidation progress during the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Nov. 19. He explained that the transition to Oracle Health's technology would create a unified IT platform, streamlining medical records across the group's 30 hospitals.

Looking ahead to 2026, Mr. Abel also mentioned that the consolidated organization would undergo a rebrand, which would include a new name.