Oracle Health lays off 124 as health system moves to Epic

Oracle Health is laying off 124 individuals who were conducting health information technology operations for Springfield, Mo.-based CoxHealth, according to a WARN filing published Feb. 1.

Senior managers and project managers, as well as numerous systems, technical and business analysts, were among those affected by the job cuts. Employees were informed Feb.1, and the layoffs, which are anticipated to be permanent, take effect April 1.

According to the filing, CoxHealth has extended offers of employment to those affected by the layoff.

This comes as Cox Health said in December that it would be moving from an Oracle Health EHR system to an Epic one.

Becker's reached out to Oracle Health for comment and will add any additional information if more is learned.