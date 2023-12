Springfield, Mo.-based CoxHealth is moving from a Cerner EHR system to an Epic EHR system.

The Epic EHR implementation is set to be completed by early 2026, according to a Dec. 19 news release from CoxHealth. As part of the transition, the health system will also implement the MyChart patient portal.

CoxHealth said the move to Epic will streamline workflows, ensure seamless integration for comprehensive patient care and enhance the exchange of information throughout the health system.