AbbVie Foundation gifts UChicago Medicine with $75M: 3 things to know

UChicago Medicine has received a $75 million gift from the AbbVie Foundation — a nonprofit focused on advancing health equity — to support the development of its new 575,000-square-foot cancer pavilion.
Three details to know:
- UChicago Medicine broke ground on the $815 million dollar cancer care and research center in September 2023. Set to open in 2027, it will be the first freestanding facility dedicated to cancer care and research in Illinois.
- The cancer center will be named the AbbVie Foundation Cancer Pavilion. The facility's name, "reflects the shared mission of both organizations to advance health equity and increase access to high-quality, culturally competent care," the two organizations said in an Oct. 31 news release.
- The cancer center will accommodate more than 200,000 outpatient visits and 5,000 admissions per year. Moreover, the project will bring together experts who work across multiple disciplines to focus on developing new treatments, and support UChicago Medicine's goals of closing health disparities in Chicago's South Side.