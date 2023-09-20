UChicago Medicine breaks ground on $815M cancer center

UChicago Medicine has broken ground on its $815 million project that will be Illinois' first standalone building dedicated to cancer care and research.

The 575,000-square-foot, seven-story facility builds off the University of Chicago's decadeslong cancer research and care, according to a Sept. 19 news release. The National Cancer Institute designated it as a comprehensive cancer center in 2008.

UChicago Medicine said the freestanding pavilion will help the health system improve the patient experience, reduce health disparities in underserved communities and accelerate scientific discoveries.The building will include 80 inpatient beds, 90 outpatient exam rooms and dedicated imaging, infusion and clinical trial spaces.

Expected to open in spring 2027, the cancer center will allow UChicago Medicine clinicians, physician-scientists and researchers to better collaborate with colleagues across the university.

"This project represents our latest bold move to make an even bigger difference in cancer care and research," UChicago Medicine President Tom Jackiewicz said. "This new pavilion will advance scientific discovery so that we can find cures, shape the future of oncology care and treatment, and reduce the cancer burden in the communities that we serve."

The cancer center will have the capacity for 200,000 outpatient visits and 5,000 inpatient admissions a year.