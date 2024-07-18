14 women making moves in healthcare

The following leadership moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's this year:

July 12-18

1. Jody Reyes, BSN, was named COO of clinical enterprise at Iowa City-based University of Iowa Health Care.

2. Debra Dozier, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Wilmington, Ohio-based Clinton Memorial Hospital.

3. Pamela McClain was named vice president of ambulatory revenue cycle and managed care at Gaithersburg, Md.-based Adventist HealthCare.

4. Nancy Agee, MSN, will retire as CEO of Roanoke, Va.-based Carilion Clinic in September.

5. Lacey Carter, MSN, CNO of West Plains, Mo.-based Ozarks Healthcare, was promoted to COO. Ms. Carter will serve in a dual role.

6. Sue Ferranti, DO, was selected as chief medical officer of Eleanor Slater Hospital in Cranston, R.I.

7. Kimberly Kane, MSN, APRN, was selected as CNO of Eleanor Slater Hospital.

8. Candace Stevens Robinson, MD, was named chief medical officer of LCMC Health's Touro hospital in New Orleans.

9. Maria Zangardi was named senior vice president, human resources and corporate officer for King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services.

10. Tory Shepherd was appointed market COO of Danville, Va.-based Sovah Health.

11. Heather Havericak was named CEO of Delray Medical Center in Delray Beach, Fla.

12. Jennifer Savage, who had been serving as interim CEO of Warm Springs-based Montana State Hospital since January, is no longer a state employee. Kevin Flanigan, MD, was hired as the hospital's new permanent CEO.

13. Brenda Winkler, MSN, RN, was named CNO of Vincennes, Ind.-based Good Samaritan Hospital.



14. Stacey Malakoff will retire as executive vice president and chief financial and administrative officer of New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery at the end of 2025.

July 8-11

1. Indy Lane, MD, was named vice president of women's health for Minneapolis-based Allina Health.

2. Cheryl Ficara, RN, was named president of Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare's Hartford Region, and a senior vice president at the health system.

3. Jodie Wegmiller, BSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services at Dublin (Ohio) Methodist Hospital and Grady Memorial Hospital in Delaware.

4. J. Nwando Olayiwola, MD, was named president of the Advocate National Center for Health Equity, part of Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health.

5. Catherine Krawczeski, MD, was named chief medical officer of Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

6. Tanja Oquendo was named chief people officer of Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services.

7. Jenny Stachura, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of the CHI Health Midwest Division's Iowa/Nebraska market.

8. Ashley Teeters was named vice president of revenue cycle for Tucson (Ariz.) Medical Center.

9. Katie Clement was named CFO of Rexburg, Idaho-based Madisonhealth.

10. Jessica Somers was named CFO of Bethesda, Md.-based Aledade, a physician-led accountable care organization.

11. Mary Ellen Schopp was named chief human resources officer for Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham.

12. Nichole Reed, MSN, RN, associate chief nursing officer for Hot Springs, Ark.-based National Park Medical Center.