Bates County Memorial Hospital in Butler, Mo., has selected Jennifer Klinksick, RN, as its new chief nursing officer, 921 News reported June 30.

Ms. Klinksick has been serving in the role since June 1. She joined the hospital in 2007 as a staff nurse and has since served in several nurse management roles. Most recently, she was the nurse manager for inpatient and critical care units.

She succeeds Rebecca Tarver, RN, who retired after 13 years at the hospital.