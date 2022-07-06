WVU Health System names Dr. Melanie Heuston as 1st chief nursing exec

West Virginia University Health System in Morgantown has selected Melanie Heuston, DNP, RN, as its inaugural chief nursing executive, effective Aug. 22.

Dr. Heuston began her nursing career as an ICU staff nurse. She most recently served as Meritus Health's senior nursing executive in Hagerstown, Md. She previously held several senior leadership positions at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

"I am excited to have Melanie join the health system's senior leadership team at such a pivotal point as we continue to expand our services and grow our organization," said Albert Wright Jr., president and CEO of WVU Health System. "She will be a critical team member as we continue to develop innovative ways to sustain and grow our nursing workforce."