Main Line Health taps Dr. Elizabeth Craig, former Pennsylvania Hospital exec, as chief nursing officer

Main Line Health has named Elizabeth (Betty) Craig, DNP, RN, senior vice president and chief nursing officer, the Radnor Township, Pa.-based system said July 7.

Dr. Craig most recently served as the chief nursing officer at Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia, part of the University of Pennsylvania Health System. She is the former senior vice president of patient services at Temple University Hospital, also in Philadelphia.

Early in her career, she spent 12 years at Main Line Health as a nurse at its Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood, Pa.

"It is a pleasure and privilege to have Betty Craig join Main Line Health's executive team and lead our outstanding nursing staff into the future," said Barbara Wadsworth, DNP, RN, Maine Line Health's chief operating officer and former CNO. "She is a proven leader who partners with the team, physicians and other leaders to advance the strategic imperatives of the organization."