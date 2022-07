Cindy Russo, BSN, RN, was named president of Dallas-based Steward Health Care's Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren, Ohio, according to a June 30 news release shared with Becker's.

Ms. Russo brings more than two decades of hospital and healthcare leadership to the role, according to the release.

Most recently, she has served as COO of Steward's Ohio and Pennsylvania region since February 2021.

Ms. Russo will start her new role July 1, according to the release.