Dignity hospital names Dr. Debi Siljander chief medical officer

Dignity Health's California Hospital Medical Center has selected Debi Siljander, MD, as chief medical officer, the San Francisco-based system said July 7.

Dr. Siljander stepped into the role in late May. She has nearly a decade of senior leadership experience, most recently serving as chief clinical transformation officer at Natividad Medical Center in Salinas, Calif.

She also previously served as CMO of Mee Memorial Hospital in King City, Calif., according to a news release shared with Becker's.

California Hospital Medical Center is a 318-bed nonprofit hospital in Los Angeles.