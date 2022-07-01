Temple names Dr. Chaudron Carter Short to dual academic, health system nursing roles

Temple Health has appointed Chaudron Carter Short, PhD, EdD, RN, senior vice president and associate chief nursing officer, the health system said July 1.

Dr. Carter Short will also serve as chair of the nursing department and as a professor of nursing in the College of Public Health at Temple University.

"It is very rare that a health system employee also serves as the chair of a university department, and the fact that this appointment has been made is a testament to Dr. Carter Short's abilities," Laura Siminoff, PhD, dean of the College of Public Health and Laura H. Carnell Professor of Public Health at Temple University, said in a news release shared with Becker's.

Dr. Carter Short has spent more than seven years in various leadership positions at Temple, most recently serving as CNO of Temple University Hospital-Episcopal Campus and TUH-Northeastern Campus, both in Philadelphia.