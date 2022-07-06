Hackensack Meridian Health names Patricia Carroll CEO of 2 hospitals

Patricia Carroll, MSN, has been appointed president and chief hospital executive of Old Bridge (N.J) Medical Center and Perth Amboy, N.J.-based Raritan Bay Medical Center, both Hackensack Meridian Health hospitals.

Ms. Carroll most recently served as COO and then interim president of North Bergen, N.J.-based Palisades Medical Center, according to the July 5 press release. Prior to that, she served as executive director for the Children's Hospital of NJ at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, the system in which she began her career as a NICU nurse.

"I'm excited to welcome a truly dynamic leader to our team," said Todd Way, president, central region of Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health. "I look forward to having Pat continue to advance the operational performance of both Old Bridge Medical Center and Raritan Bay Medical Center, while enhancing patient care in our communities."