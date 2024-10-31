Baxter restarts highest-throughput line: 5 shortage updates

Alexandra Murphy -

Baxter restarted its highest-throughput IV solutions manufacturing line, which accounts for approximately 25% of the site's total production and approximately 50% of 1-liter IV solutions, the most commonly used size by hospitals and clinics, according to an Oct. 31 news release from the company. 

Here are four more shortage updates: 

  1. The earliest shipments of North Cove products are expected to begin in late November, ahead of earlier projections. 

  2. Baxter has started to expand its support for new peritoneal dialysis patients, moving beyond restricted medical exceptions to address urgent needs. The company said it aims to return to pre-Hurricane Helene levels for new patient starts by the end of the year. 

  3. The Baxter International Foundation has donated approximately $4 million to support employees and communities affected by Hurricane Helene, including gifts totaling $1.5 million to humanitarian partners. 

  4. A temporary bridge has facilitated the transport of more than 885 truckloads of products to customers, with a second bridge expected to be completed by early November.

