Baxter restarts highest-throughput line: 5 shortage updates

Baxter restarted its highest-throughput IV solutions manufacturing line, which accounts for approximately 25% of the site's total production and approximately 50% of 1-liter IV solutions, the most commonly used size by hospitals and clinics, according to an Oct. 31 news release from the company.
Here are four more shortage updates:
- The earliest shipments of North Cove products are expected to begin in late November, ahead of earlier projections.
- Baxter has started to expand its support for new peritoneal dialysis patients, moving beyond restricted medical exceptions to address urgent needs. The company said it aims to return to pre-Hurricane Helene levels for new patient starts by the end of the year.
- The Baxter International Foundation has donated approximately $4 million to support employees and communities affected by Hurricane Helene, including gifts totaling $1.5 million to humanitarian partners.
- A temporary bridge has facilitated the transport of more than 885 truckloads of products to customers, with a second bridge expected to be completed by early November.