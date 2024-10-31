The state of the nursing workforce: 4 national survey findings

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Jarrard, a communications consulting firm and division of Chartis, has released its third annual national nurse survey, providing strategic insights into the nursing workforce.

The firm surveyed 837 registered nurses between Aug. 21 and Sept. 6.

Four findings from the survey:

1. Two-thirds of respondents remain satisfied with their roles, holding steady from 2023.

2. Seventy-eight percent of respondents are "very likely" or "somewhat likely" to stay in nursing as a career.

3. Seventy percent of respondents feel loyalty toward their practice or department, while fewer than 40% reported strong trust in executives.

4. A slight majority of respondents have an optimistic view of AI's future, though only about one-third trust AI for administrative and clinical work.





