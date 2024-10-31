Jennie Stuart would get 'expedited' Epic switch with Deaconess merger, officials say

A switch to Epic is among the reasons that Hopkinsville, Ky.-based Jennie Stuart Health officials cited for pursuing a merger with Evansville, Ind.-based Deaconess Health System, WHOP reported Oct. 30.

Jennie Stuart signed a non-binding letter of intent to join Deaconess Health System in September, but the move has been met with backlash from Save Jennie Stuart, a group urging the system's board to either slow or end the acquisition.

The Jennie Stuart Health Board of Trustees hosted an informational meeting on Oct. 30 to explain why the hospital is seeking to join Deaconess, according to the report. Medical Staff President Matthew Robinson, MD, said the hospital is seeking a better EHR system. It switched to Altera Digital Health in 2022, but the system has presented multiple challenges for staff. The goal is to switch to Epic, something that is too expensive for Jennie Stuart on its own.

"The cost of that would range from $40 million to $60 million," Dr. Robinson said. "Given our current cash position and debt obligation, we just didn't have the money to do that. But partnering with Deaconess gets us Epic. They have promised a very expedited deployment that once everything is finalized, we could have Epic up and running within six to nine months."

The board is set to vote on the merger agreement Dec. 2, according to the report.