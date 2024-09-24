Deaconess Health to acquire Kentucky system

Hopkinsville, Ky.-based Jennie Stuart Health has signed a non-binding letter of intent to join Deaconess Health System, an 18-hospital system headquartered in Evansville, Ind.

Management teams of both health systems are evaluating each other and aim to finalize specific details of the transaction that would strengthen and grow services at Jennie Stuart.

"Rural hospitals today are facing huge challenges to provide the healthcare needed to best serve our communities," Jennie Stuart President and CEO Eric Lee said. "By coming together with Deaconess, we will be able to continue our mission and expand services that we know will positively impact the health and well-being of the communities we serve."

This due diligence process is expected to be completed in late 2024 after further board and regulatory approvals, according to a Sept. 23 news release shared with Becker's.

"Our aim is to ensure that quality healthcare remains local, driven by local decision-making and a community-focused approach," Deaconess CEO Shawn McCoy said. "Deaconess has collaborated with Jennie Stuart and local providers in Kentucky for many years, and we look forward to ensuring that specialized services are accessible to all the patients Jennie Stuart serves."