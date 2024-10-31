Ozempic, Wegovy shortages resolved: FDA

All doses of Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Ozempic are now available in the U.S following a two-year shortage, according to the FDA drug shortage list, which was updated Oct. 30.

Previously, the lowest dose of Wegovy, 25 milligrams, was listed as in short supply. Since early 2022, several doses of semaglutide — the active ingredient in Wegovy and Ozempic — had been on the FDA's shortage list.

Novo Nordisk confirmed that all doses of Wegovy and Ozempic are being regularly shipped to wholesalers, attributing the progress to investments in manufacturing capacity and ongoing communication with the FDA, CNBC reported Oct. 30. However, the company told the news outlet patients might still face delays in filling prescriptions at specific pharmacies.



The FDA update follows Novo Nordisk's recent request to the agency to prevent compounding pharmacies from producing unapproved versions of the medications.