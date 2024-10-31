CMS' hospital capacity reporting rule takes effect: 10 notes

Beginning Nov. 1, CMS will require hospitals to report admission information related to respiratory illnesses, including capacity, to the CDC. The new rule reinstates some pandemic-era requirements that have been voluntary since May 1.

Here are 10 notes on the reporting rule:

CMS published revisions to the condition of participation requirements for hospitals Aug. 28.



The revisions require hospitals to report the following information to the CDC:



Confirmed infections for respiratory illnesses, including flu, COVID-19 and RSV among newly admitted and hospitalized patients





Overall bed census and capacity, as well as by hospital setting and age group





Limited patient demographics



In the case of a declared public health emergency at the national, state or local level, hospitals may be required to report: Operational status of facility structure and infrastructure

Emergency department diversion status

Staffing shortages

Supply inventory shortages

Relevant medical countermeasures and therapeutics

Under the new rule, the majority of hospitals are required to submit daily data values on a weekly basis by 11:59 p.m. Pacific time Tuesday. The information should include data for each day of the previous week, Sunday through Saturday.



Based on feedback received during a public comment period, two data points may be reported as weekly totals: new admissions of patients with confirmed respiratory illnesses and RSV by age group.





Other data elements, including staffed bed capacity and occupancy, prevalence of hospitalizations, and ICU patients with respiratory illnesses, may be reported as one-day-a-week snapshots.





Facilities required to report information to the CDC weekly are:



Short-term acute care hospitals, including Medicaid-only facilities





Long-term care hospitals





Critical access hospitals





Indian Health Service hospitals





Children's hospitals, including Medicaid-only





Cancer hospitals



