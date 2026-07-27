Kansas hospital’s chief of medical staff to exit

Tyrel Somers, MD, will leave his role as chief of medical staff and family medicine physician at Russell (Kan.) Regional Hospital, according to a news release shared on Facebook July 24.

Dr. Somers will conclude his service Aug. 31, after 11 years at the hospital, following a decision to relocate with his family, according to the release. In addition to his leadership role, he served as a family medicine physician covering hospitalist, emergency, wound care and chronic care management services.

“While we are saddened to see Dr. Somers leave, we completely understand and respect his decision,” CEO David Caudill said in the release. “For 11 years, he has been a trusted physician, a respected leader, and an invaluable member of our hospital family.”

The hospital has begun planning for transition of patient care and physician coverage, according to the release.

Russell Regional Hospital is a 25-bed critical access hospital in north central Kansas.

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