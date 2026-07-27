Former medical chief of Intermountain hospital exits ‘semi-retirement,’ joins PeaceHealth

Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth recently appointed John Tynes, MD, as interim chief medical officer of its Oregon region.

Dr. Tynes was previously vice president and CMO at Intermountain Health’s St. Joseph Hospital in Denver before he left the role about two months ago, he said in a July 26 LinkedIn post.

Dr. Tynes said he thought “it was time to slow down and move into some sort of semi-retirement. But almost immediately, I began miss (badly!) the work that I had been doing for over a decade as a CMO in several organizations… the chance to paint with a broad brush to support physicians and APPs and the hospitals they work in, and shape and improve the care that their hospitals provide for patients and communities.”

On July 23, Dr. Tynes joined PeaceHealth, a system spokesperson confirmed to Becker’s.

The previous CMO of PeaceHealth’s Oregon region, Heather McArthur, DO, “will be transitioning back to full-time clinical care in August,” the spokesperson said.

Dr. Tynes is licensed in Colorado and is working to reactivate his Oregon license with the Oregon Medical Board, according to PeaceHealth. In addition to Intermountain’s St. Joseph Hospital, he has also served as CMO at HCA Houston Southeast Medical Center and two CommonSpirit hospitals in Colorado. Dr. Tynes had previously worked as an OB-GYN for more than 14 years in Crescent City, Calif., and Brookings, Ore.

The new role is “a return to a part of the country that I love, not far from the coastal California community where I launched my clinical practice many years ago (I even referred patients to the hospital where my new office will be based), so it feels like a homecoming of sorts,” Dr. Tynes said in his LinkedIn post.

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