20 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been shared with or reported by Becker's since June 30:

This live webpage was updated July 7

June 30-July 7

1. Alec Grabowski was named network CEO of Davis Regional Medical Center in Statesville, N.C., and Lake Norman Regional Medical Center in Mooresville, N.C.

2. Ashley Dickinson will resign as CEO of Valparaiso, Ind.-based Northwest Health, effective in late July.

3. Jon Ness, CEO of Kootenai Health, will retire from the Coeur d'Alene, Idaho-based system in early 2024.

4. Gerald Oetzel was named CFO of Philadelphia-based Temple University Health System.

5. Efe Efemini, MD, was named chief medical officer of Rockdale Hospital in Conyers, Ga.

6. Tony Johnston was named senior vice president of information services and CIO of Cincinnati Children's.

7. Kristi Henderson, DNP, left her executive roles at Optum to helm Confluent Health, a family of physical and occupational therapy companies based in Louisville, Ky.

8. John Whitlock, Jr., was named CEO of MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, Mass.

9. Joshua Lenchus, DO, left his role as chief medical officer of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health.

10. Heather Havericak is no longer CEO of Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

11. Richard Margulis has retired from his role as president and CEO of Patchogue, N.Y.-based Long Island Community Hospital.

12. John Petrov was named chief human resources officer of Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health.

13. Steve Snyder was named CFO of McLaren Macomb, part of Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care.

14. Kevin Samrow was named CEO of Merit Health Natchez (Miss.).

15. Karen Tracy, RN, was named CEO of Rochelle (Ill.) Community Hospital.

16. Perry Gay is the new CEO of Lutheran Downtown Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind.

17. Michelle Lee, CFO of Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System, stepped down from the position.

18. Andrew Storer, PhD, DNP, RN, was promoted to chief nursing officer, senior vice president of patient care services and associate professor of oncology at Buffalo, N.Y.-based Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

19. Nancy Bussani was promoted to executive vice president and chief philanthropy officer, as well as president of the CommonSpirit Health Foundation, at Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health.

20. Shelbourn Stevens is no longer with Winston-Salem-N.C.-based Novant Health.