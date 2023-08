John Thresher was named chief development and integration officer of Dallas-based Medical City Healthcare, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Mr. Thresher will begin his new role Aug. 21, according to a news release. He replaces Jamie Youssef, who was named senior vice president of network development at HCA Healthcare.

Previously, Mr. Thresher served as senior vice president of strategy and development for Medical City Healthcare.