Seattle Children's names chief scientific officer

Seattle Children's has tapped Vittorio Gallo, PhD, as its senior vice president and chief scientific officer.

Dr. Gallo joins the health system from Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., where he served for 21 years — most recently as interim chief academic officer and interim director of the research institute, according to a Sept. 18 news release. In addition, he served as associate dean for child health research and professor of pediatrics, pharmacology and physiology at Washington, D.C.-based George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences.