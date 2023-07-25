Covenant Health taps next CFO from Atrium Health

Knoxville, Tenn.-based Covenant Health has named Joe Dolan as its next CFO.

Mr. Dolan will succeed John Geppi as executive vice president and CFO, assuming his new role July 31. Mr. Geppi is retiring from Covenant after serving as CFO for 23 years.

In his new role, Mr. Dolan will oversee the financial operations and strategic financial planning for the health system. He joins Covenant from Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health — now part of Advocate Health — where he served as senior vice president and enterprise controller.

Before Atrium, Mr. Dolan held various finance leadership roles at Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem, N.C., and Duke University Health System in Durham, N.C..

He has a master's degree in accounting from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.