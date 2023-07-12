Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital appoints new chief medical officer

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, Ga., has named Jason Smith, MD, as its new chief medical officer, according to a July 12 news release.

Dr. Smith joins the health system from St. Mary’s Health System in Athens, Ga., where he also worked as a chief medical officer for the last several years.

He previously worked in the same region where Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is located and is familiar with the community, the release states.

Making the job of physicians "easier, faster or safer" is his top priority as he transitions into this new role, he stated.