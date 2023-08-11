Sparrow Health CEO to step down

Sparrow Health System President and CEO James Dover is stepping down from the Lansing, Mich.-based organization, effective Sept. 15.

Mr. Dover joined Sparrow in June 2019 after serving as president and CEO of the southern Illinois division of Hospital Sisters Health System, headquartered in Springfield, Ill.

Sparrow, which has 115 sites of care across mid-Michigan, joined Ann Arbor, Mich.-based University of Michigan Health in April. The academic health system committed $800 million in investment to Sparrow, which will be funded through hospital operations and strategic investments over eight years.

Mr. Dover said the time is right for his departure now that Sparrow is part of U-M Health and noted it was important to stabilize Sparrow's finances before contemplating his exit.

"Working with this team of world-class caregivers, physicians and leadership is one of the proudest moments of my career," Mr. Dover said in a system news release. "I am thrilled for its future as a part of University of Michigan Health."

Mr. Dover's past roles include regional CEO of Daughters of Charity Health System in Los Altos, Calif., CEO of St. Anthony North Hospital in Westminster, Colo., and president and CEO of Lourdes Health Network in Pasco, Wash., among others.