Yale New Haven Hospital president to step down

Keith Churchwell, MD, will resign as president of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital on Aug. 11.

Christopher O'Connor, CEO and president of Yale New Haven Health, confirmed the departure in a July 12 statement to Becker's. Pamela Sutton-Wallace, the system's chief operating officer, will serve as the interim executive leader in addition to her current responsibilities.

Dr. Churchwell has helmed the hospital for nine years. He currently serves as president-elect of the American Heart Association and will become its president in 2024. In addition, he plans to continue working to address health inequities and racial disparities, according to Mr. O'Connor.