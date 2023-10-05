Nuvance Health names innovation chief

Danbury, Conn.-based Nuvance Health has hired a new innovation chief.

Jeffrey Joyce, PhD, has been named vice president of research and innovation for the $2.6 billion, seven-hospital system. In the new role, he will develop innovation and commercialization opportunities and oversee clinical and biomedical research.

He most recently served as senior associate dean for research and graduate programs at Tallahassee-based Florida State University College of Medicine. He was previously a research leader with Kansas City (Mo.) University of Medicine and Biosciences, Phoenix-based Maricopa Integrated Health System, and the former Surprise, Ariz.-based Sun Health (now part of Phoenix-based Banner Health).

Harris Search Associates recruited Dr. Joyce to Nuvance Health, the search firm said Oct. 4. He started in August.