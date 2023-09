Brian Boies, MD, was named senior vice president and chief academic officer at Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health.

In the role, Dr. Boies will oversee medical education, residency programs and research, according to a Sept. 18 news release.

He previously served as vice chair of education and assistant dean of education and innovation at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. He is a board-certified anesthesiologist and pain medicine physician.