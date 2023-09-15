North Carolina health system names CEO

Laurinburg, N.C.-based Scotland Health Care System has tapped David Pope as president and CEO.

Mr. Pope has served Scotland Health as chief operating officer and senior vice president of operations since 2019, according to a Sept. 15 news release. He previously served as interim CEO for Columbus, N.C.-based St. Luke's Hospital.

The system's CEO search was extensive, the news release said. A national team, coordinated by Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health — which has a long-term management agreement with Scotland Health — received more than 100 applications.