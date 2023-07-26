MercyOne taps regional president

MercyOne has named Kurt Andersen, MD, president of its Eastern Iowa division.

The appointment comes during a time of change for the West Des Moines, Iowa-based health system. It was acquired by Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health in the fall, and combined with Davenport, Iowa-based Genesis Health System in March. As a result, MercyOne transitioned to a new three-division operating model and redesigned some leadership structures, according to a July 24 news release.

Dr. Andersen previously served as president and CEO of Genesis Health System.