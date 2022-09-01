Trinity acquires MercyOne Health System

MercyOne Health System is now a full member of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health.

Trinity Health completed its acquisition about five months after entering into an agreement with CommonSpirit Health to acquire all facilities and assets of Iowa-based MercyOne. MercyOne was founded in 1998 through a collaboration between Catholic Health Initiatives, now CommonSpirit, and Trinity Health.



"For close to 25 years, we have served Iowa communities. With MercyOne now fully part of Trinity Health, we are a stronger and more unified system that will strengthen MercyOne's ability to serve our patients, colleagues, and communities," said Mike Slubowski, president and CEO of Trinity Health, in a news release.