MemorialCare taps ambulatory enterprise CEO

Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare has named David Kim, MD, CEO of MemorialCare Medical Foundation — which encompasses the enterprise's medical group, Greater Newport Physicians and more than 200 outpatient care centers — and executive vice president of the health system's parent entity.

In his new role effective Aug. 21, Dr. Kim will lead the health system's physician and ambulatory care division, according to a news release. He will also serve as CEO of its heart and vascular institute and cancer institute, and be the lead physician executive of the MemorialCare Clinically Integrated Network.

Dr. Kim most recently served as chief executive of Renton, Wash.-based Providence's Clinical Network; however, this will not be his first role at MemorialCare. He served the system in various leadership roles between 2009 and 2015, including regional medical director of MemorialCare's northern physician division.