Broward Health taps 2 hospital COOs

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health has appointed chief operating officers to two of its hospitals.

Gonzalo Solís will serve as COO of Broward Health Medical Center, also in Fort Lauderdale, according to an Aug. 14 news release shared with Becker's. He most recently served as vice president of operations for University of Maryland Medical System in Baltimore, and spent 10 years in increasing leadership roles with Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health.

Madison Workman was named COO of Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach, Fla. He previously held the title at HCA Florida University Hospital in Davie.