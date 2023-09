Medical staff members at Opelika-based East Alabama Health have voted J. Gary Bridges, DO, their next chief of staff.

Every two years, a new staff physician is chosen for the role, according to a Sept. 21 news release from the health system. Dr. Bridges, an anesthesiologist, will take the reins from Mary Ann Shannon, MD, on Oct. 1.

Dr. Bridges has served the health system for more than 20 years, including terms as chief of anesthesiology and chief of surgery.