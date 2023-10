Randall Grout, MD, has been named chief health informatics officer of Indianapolis-based Eskenazi Health.

In the role, Dr. Grout will oversee research informatics initiatives and services as well as provide leadership to clinical information systems and data efforts, according to an Oct. 17 news release from Regenstrief Institute Research.

Dr. Grout has served as the director of clinical informatics and learning health systems at Eskenazi Health since 2021.