Alaska hospital hires 3rd leader in less than 2 months

Ian Worden was selected as the new interim CEO of Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska.

Mr. Worden takes the helm from Nate Rumsey, who was named acting CEO in August after David Keith announced plans to retire. Mr. Keith was named CEO in July 2022. Overall, Bartlett Regional has had eight CEOs since 2021, the Juneau Empire reported.

The announcement of Mr. Worden's appointment was made Sept. 26 during the hospital board's monthly meeting, according to a news release. He will serve as the hospital conducts a search process and appoints a permanent CEO.

Mr. Worden brings more than 25 years of healthcare leadership experience to the role, according to the release. Most recently, he served as COO of Tacoma, Wash.-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. He also previously served as COO of CHI Franciscan Health from 2015 to 2021 prior to the merger of CHI Franciscan and Virginia Mason.

Bartlett said Mr. Worden is planning to join the hospital in late October.



"I hope that Nate will continue to be part of our team in some senior leadership role," board President Kenny Solomon-Gross said, according to the Juneau Empire. "I believe, though, that we have some structural changes in our organization that are going to need some deep breadths of experience in healthcare. … I believe that Ian, with his experience and his breadth of knowledge, and what he comes to us within the healthcare realm, is really going to help us move forward to our next step, to really get to where this organization needs to be."